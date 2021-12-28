ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top recruiting storylines to follow at Under Armour All-America Game

By Jeremy Crabtree about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Will Harold Perkins announce at the Under Armour All-America Game? (Gerry Hamilton/Inside Texas)

ORLANDO — In years past, the Under Armour All-America Game was full of uncommitted prospects. But with the early signing period, there are only a handful of unsigned recruits this cycle.

That said, expect some recruiting news to come from Orlando this week. On3 takes a look at the top recruiting storylines to follow from the Under Armour Game.

Will Harold Perkins announce at Under Armour Game?

Five-Star Plus+ linebacker Harold Perkins of Cypress (Texas) Cy Park is the top unsigned and uncommitted prospect at the Under Armour All-American Game. Heading into the game, Perkins is scheduled to announce his decision at the game Sunday.

But with all the movement going on behind the scenes and coaching changes, there have been whispers that Perkins could decide to wait things out and reevaluate between Texas A&M, LSU and maybe even Texas.

And, heck, even if Perkins commits, it doesn’t mean he couldn’t flip since he won’t be able to sign until February.

“If Perkins commits, he is expected to announce for Texas A&M,” On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons says. “With him being from New Orleans, LSU is a team to watch closely. Texas would like to stay in this to the end as well.”

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine is favoring the Aggies heavily heading into the game. The Aggies are listed with a 96.5% chance of landing Perkins’ commitment.

Shemar Stewart will announce in February

Five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart of Miami Monsignor Pace is set to announce February 2 between Georgia, Miami and Texas A&M.

With 13 Aggies signees and seven UGA recruits playing in the Under Armour game, he surely will hear a lot of recruiting pitches over the course of the week. Miami has only one signee in the UA game in four-star CB Khamauri Rogers. But there’s little doubt Rogers will do his best to recruit for the Hurricanes.

Simmons says Stewart is considered to be an A&M lean. But Miami definitely will be a threat, and Georgia is a contender. In addition, Simmons expects Stewart to take official visits to Athens and Coral Gables in January.

Sooners, Longhorns battling for Devon Campbell

A good, old-fashioned Red River recruiting battle has developed for five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell.

Heading into the week, Campbell, the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman out of Arlington (Texas) Bowie, is focused on Texas and Oklahoma. The RPM is favoring the Longhorns heavily.

Schools such as USC and Georgia have not given up their pursuit of Campbell. It will be fascinating to see if hanging around signees from both programs will have him think again about other schools. Or will this stay a battle between Steve Sarkisian and new OU coach Brent Venables?

Could Jacoby Mathews announce at Under Armour Game?

With his season going the distance and playing into the weekend before the early signing period, four-star safety Jacoby Mathews of Ponchatoula, La., decided to wait until February.

There is a chance he announces a commitment at the Under Armour All-America Game. But that is to be determined heading into the week of practices.

LSU is the hometown school, and he was at one time committed to the Tigers. Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M also are involved.

Omari Abor, Jovantae Barnes to announce Sunday

Heading into practice week in Orlando, four-star EDGE Omari Abor of Duncanville, Texas, is scheduled to announce his commitment at the game on Sunday.

Ohio State is the strong favorite to land his commitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine sits at 95.5% for the Buckeyes.

Four-star running back Jovantae Barnes of Las Vegas Desert Pines also is track to announce during the game. Barnes is down to Oklahoma and USC, and buzz remains strong that the Sooners will land him. In addition, the RPM gives the Sooners a 94.6% chance of landing Barnes heading into UA Game week.

#All America#Texas A M#Lsu#Recruiting Chad Simmons#Aggies#Uga#Ua
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit has honest response to players sitting out of bowl games

Players opting out of bowl games has become a common theme over the past few years. Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, some of the NFL Draft’s top prospects have decided to sit out of postseason contests and begin training for their professional careers. It’s...
NFL
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
