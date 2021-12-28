ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit reveals thoughts on Alabama vs. Cincinnati

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
 1 day ago
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

It’s College Football Playoff week, and predictions are coming in from all over. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who’s on the call for the Orange Bowl, shared his thoughts on the other College Football Playoff game: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati.

It’s an intriguing matchup between the SEC powerhouse Crimson Tide and American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats. Although Alabama proved it can be dominant with everyone — go rewatch the SEC Championship against the nation’s top defense — Herbstreit isn’t totally counting out Cincinnati.

“I think they are going to compete in the game,” Herbstreit said Monday, via AL.com. “I don’t see them getting blown out. I think they match up fairly well. It’s tough to match up with Alabama, as well all know.”

“I think their corners give them a chance defensively,” he continued. “They have a defensive line that’s undersized but quick. They are a veteran team, so I don’t think they’ll be in awe looking over and seeing Alabama. (Quarterback) Desmond Ridder is going to have to make some plays.”

It’s also worth noting that Cincinnati is the first G5 team to make a CFP, and the Bearcats had a tough time cracking the top four until late in the year. Herbstreit acknowledged the challenge Cincinnati has from an expectations standpoint and what people think about a non-Power 5 school making the playoff.

“There will be a lot of people watching to see how Cincinnati does and tries to take the low hanging fruit whether they are competitive or win or whether they lose (and get blown out),” Herbstreit said.

Kirk Herbstreit on how last year’s bowl game affected Cincinnati

This isn’t the first time Cincinnati will face a top SEC school in a bowl game, though. The Bearcats faced Georgia last year in the Peach Bowl — and it was quite a game.

Cincinnati had a 21-10 lead before giving up 14 fourth-quarter points, including a field goal with 1:25 left. But Herbstreit said that game was more than a close loss to a great team.

In fact, it had a ripple effect into this season.

“The Georgia game gives them confidence,” Herbstreit said, “because they outplayed Georgia in 58 minutes of that game and lost on a last-second field goal.”

Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider. The winner punches a ticket to the national championship on Jan. 10.

Comments / 1

