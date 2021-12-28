ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Reedus Marvel connection? Will he play Ghost Rider?

By Renee Hansen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conversations around who will play Ghost Rider in the MCU have been ongoing for quite some time. Several sites have circulated reports that Charles Murphy, founder of Founder Murphy’s Multiverse, Tweeted that Marvel has chosen its Ghost Rider. Fans have gone crazy hoping that Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus will...

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
Norman Reedus attends tea party hosted by one of his favorite girls

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus often plays the tough guys in his movies and shows, but fans have always known that he has a soft side. That has never been more evident since the birth of his daughter. He shares many photos of the “dad” things he does with her, and this weekend he shared an adorable photo of their tea party.
Keanu Reeves confirms he met with Marvel and Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves has confirmed he has met with Kevin Feige about a Marvel role. In 2019, the Marvel Studios president told ComicBook.com that Marvel talks to Reeves for "almost every film we make." We finally have an update on whether Reeves has found a place in the MCU, though, and the answer is: not so far.
5 Marvel Characters We'd Love To See Simon Pegg Play

You may know Simon Pegg as Scotty from "Star Trek." You may also know him and Benji from the "Mission: Impossible" movies. Or you saw "Spaced," or "Shaun of the Dead." Or perhaps you're just a big fan of the 2006 heist film "Big Nothing." However you might have first encountered him, it's likely you know Simon Pegg, as he has been quietly traversing some of the highest-profile feature films out there, sometimes hiding in background roles (he was hidden under alien make-up in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," appeared in two Steven Spielberg movies, did a few "Ice Age" flicks, and played John Lennon...
Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
Gabriel Luna Reacts To Ghost Rider MCU Rumors

Gabriel Luna is ready to come back as Ghost Rider, if he were to get invited back to the MCU. The actor, responding to days of rumors and reports about the future of the character in Marvel's movies, simply tweeted that his philosophy was, stay ready so you don't have to get ready. His tweet comes at the end of an odd chain of rumors and events: after word came out that Ghost Rider might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Norman Reedus -- star of The Walking Dead and frequent fan-cast for Johnny Blaze -- was spotted interacting with a bunch of Ghost Rider posts on social media.
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus hints at potential new Marvel role

Norman Reedus is arguably best known for his turn as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, but is the actor about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Well, he certainly wants to. Amid speculation that Marvel is working on a new Ghost Rider movie – and that the studio may...
The Rumors Are Sparking up Again — Is Norman Reedus Going to Play Ghost Rider in the MCU?

As an actor, Norman Reedus has sure gotten around. He's best known for portraying the hot-headed expert hunter Daryl Dixon on AMC's The Walking Dead. Having first appeared on the show in 2010, Norman has since made a name for himself for his award-winning performance on the popular zombie post-apocalyptic series. An actor of his popularity could easily make his way to bigger roles, and rumors are kicking around that he might soon portray Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Agents of SHIELD Star Sounds Off on MCU Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

It's long been debated by comic book film fans whether or not the non-Marvel Studios produced shows that aired on ABC and Netflix are canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox's respective appearances in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home offered a massive glimmer of hope with regard to the future of Marvel's "non-MCU" properties. Now, a fan-favorite actor from Agents of SHIELD is fueling speculation about his potential arrival to the billion-dollar franchise.
Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.) In this...
‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
