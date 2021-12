Dietitians and fitness trainers encourage their clients to eat a balanced diet, complete with all three macros (protein, carbs, and fat). But getting enough daily protein seems to be a hot topic. As far as breakfast goes, registered dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition recommends getting 13 to 20 grams of protein for that first meal. If you love to dive into a bowl of oatmeal in the morning, check out how much protein that hearty bowl offers you.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO