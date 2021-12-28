ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Turns Out Grazing Cattle Turn Deserts Green

By Glenn Woods
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cows, buffalo, sheep, goats, and other grazing animals can restore it if they are allowed to graze the way they did before they were domesticated. We’re told desertification is only happening in arid areas of the world. If you look into the soil of much of the remaining...

montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Recorder

My Turn: Doing our part to turn ‘code red’ to ‘code green’

The moonlight was so bright I thought there was new snow on the grass and the shed roof. As often on these long pandemic nights, if I wake and allow a lurking thought to come to awareness, it quickly proliferates, infiltrating my mind like moonlight seeking a gap in the curtain. Last night it was remembering Manchin’s failure to support the president’s bill to rescue the planet from the ravages of our self-inflicted global warming. Plus the failure of a single Republican to stand up for a future we can survive.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cows could follow sheep up the Mourne Mountains to help fire regeneration work

Cows could be set for some rarefied grazing on the Mountains of Mourne as part of efforts to repair wildfire devastation.Conservationists are examining whether the palates of hardy cattle like Highlands or Galloways could be suited to regenerating the diverse habitats scorched by the huge fire that swept over Slieve Donard in April.The National Trust is already monitoring the effect of grazing sheep on the burned landscape this summer.Using GPS tracking collars worn by some of the 400 animals in the flock, rangers have been assessing whether their eating habits have helped to control the spread of fast-growing invasive species.The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Grazing#Africa#Weather#Co2
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

Flash floods to deep freeze: The climate disasters that impacted North America in 2021

From floods to deep freezes, from wildfires to torrential rain, here were the biggest climate disasters in North America this year, as the impacts of the climate crisis were felt more acutely by residents across the continent.JanuaryCalifornia saw severe flooding in late January which led to mudslides in areas where record-breaking wildfires had ripped through months earlier.In northern San Luis Obispo County, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, 14 inches of rain fell in a 48-hour period. East of LA, 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the foothills below the burn scar of September’s 20,000-acre El Dorado...
ENVIRONMENT
coastalbreezenews.com

Turning the Page

In the days when Marco was very young and electric lights first began to shine and light our way, there were extreme challenges for all our islanders. The mosquitos in the Ten Thousand Islands were such dark clouds of menace that no visitors could ever imagine living on Marco. During the tropical heat of summer, the daily deluge of rains and the oppressive humidity that was the reality of living amongst a mangrove jungle created a life on our islands that was indeed a constant struggle. Not only was there a hostile environment, but also trying to catch, grow, and preserve food was a continuing ordeal. Facing unexpected hurricanes blowing up from the Gulf of Mexico was a never-ending worry for summer, but even during the reprieve of the winter season, there were other and more sinister suspicions and concerns. There was murder afoot on the nearby islands, gunfights on the dock at old Marco, and a lack of modern medicine that could turn a mild infection into a dreadful scenario at the Marco cemetery. Even with all the daily disappointments and challenges, life and the calendar continued and islanders celebrated Christmas and the upcoming New Year. Optimism for the future was always contagious, thankfulness and gratitude were prolific, and good cheer for the early islanders was perhaps inspired by some locally made guava brandy.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

The Tallest Begonia Species in All of Asia Discovered in Tibet

With over 2050 known species, Begonia is one of the largest plant genera. Since most Begonias are small weeds, a Begonia taller than a human is a very unusual sight. However, the newly discovered Begonia gigantica is one of the few exceptions. In 2019, Dr. Daike Tian and his colleagues...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
Discover Mag

The Asteroid That Doomed the Dinosaurs Gave Rise to South American Rainforests

New findings suggest that South America’s lush, varied rainforests were sculpted by the same asteroid impact that likely killed the dinosaurs. (Credit: streetflash/Shutterstock) This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "Asteroid Aftergrowth." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. A giant asteroid...
ASTRONOMY
Virginian-Pilot

‘Dead fish library’ at VIMS stores half a million specimens — including rare great white shark

On a weekday morning in December, Eric Hilton reached down to a table covered in piscine paraphernalia: fish skeletons, piles of fish bones, colorfully dyed fish sitting in small, clear tubs of liquid. He picked up a jar of floating tiny fish, preserved for posterity. “There are probably at least 500 fish individuals in this jar. As you can see, they’re much easier to keep than those 500,” he ...
GLOUCESTER POINT, VA
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
701
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy