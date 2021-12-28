Turns Out Grazing Cattle Turn Deserts Green

In the days when Marco was very young and electric lights first began to shine and light our way, there were extreme challenges for all our islanders. The mosquitos in the Ten Thousand Islands were such dark clouds of menace that no visitors could ever imagine living on Marco. During the tropical heat of summer, the daily deluge of rains and the oppressive humidity that was the reality of living amongst a mangrove jungle created a life on our islands that was indeed a constant struggle. Not only was there a hostile environment, but also trying to catch, grow, and preserve food was a continuing ordeal. Facing unexpected hurricanes blowing up from the Gulf of Mexico was a never-ending worry for summer, but even during the reprieve of the winter season, there were other and more sinister suspicions and concerns. There was murder afoot on the nearby islands, gunfights on the dock at old Marco, and a lack of modern medicine that could turn a mild infection into a dreadful scenario at the Marco cemetery. Even with all the daily disappointments and challenges, life and the calendar continued and islanders celebrated Christmas and the upcoming New Year. Optimism for the future was always contagious, thankfulness and gratitude were prolific, and good cheer for the early islanders was perhaps inspired by some locally made guava brandy.

