Your 2022 New Year's Photos

As the holidays roll around, your parents, in-laws, siblings, significant others, and friends might be bugging you about what gifts you’re hoping to find under the tree this year. And somehow, the age-old proverb exists: When someone asks what you want, every single thing you’ve ever seen or heard of flies out of your head like magic. Instead of worrying about how you’ll reach all of those health and fitness goals the second the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ask for gifts that will help you become your best self. No matter what your resolutions are this year, we’ve rounded up the best items to add to your wishlist that will not only bring you joy on Dec. 25 but will also help you become your best self in 2022.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO