Deandre Ayton Enters COVID-19 Protocols

As former Wildcat Deandre Ayton continues to make a name for himself in the NBA, the budding star has signed an extension with Puma. Deandre Ayton first entered the NBA back in 2018, and since then, the former Wildcat star has been steadily making a name for himself. First, he shocked everyone by signing with the less popular sports apparel brand Puma after leaving Arizona, and beyond that, he has made himself known as one of the better centers in the league.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO