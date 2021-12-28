ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Deandre Ayton Enters COVID-19 Protocols

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeandre Ayton has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and...

basketball.realgm.com

numberfire.com

Phoenix's Deandre Ayton (health protocol) out on Monday

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (health protocols) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ayton will not be available after Phoenix's star center was entered into health protocol. Expect JaVale McGee to see more minutes at the five against a Memphis team ranked 15th in defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

JaVale McGee starting for Suns Monday with DeAndre Ayton (health protocols) out

The Phoenix Suns will start JaVale McGee against the Memphis Grizzlies in Monday's game. With DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder entering the league's health and safety protocols, McGee will get a turn in the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Grizzlies. McGee has a $4,500 salary on FanDuel and...
NBA
FanSided

Former Wildcat Deandre Ayton signs extension with Puma

As former Wildcat Deandre Ayton continues to make a name for himself in the NBA, the budding star has signed an extension with Puma. Deandre Ayton first entered the NBA back in 2018, and since then, the former Wildcat star has been steadily making a name for himself. First, he shocked everyone by signing with the less popular sports apparel brand Puma after leaving Arizona, and beyond that, he has made himself known as one of the better centers in the league.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deandre Ayton lands new deal with Puma

After first signing on with Puma in 2018 to help re-launch its basketball category, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has landed a new multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal to continue his partnership with the brand. “It’s pretty lit. It’s truly a blessing as well,” Ayton said. “The reason I signed with Puma from the beginning, is I wanted to be different.”
NBA
