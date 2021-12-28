ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Defends Michael Keaton Returning as Batman Again in Batgirl Movie

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent announcement that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Batgirl movie has most of the internet pretty excited, but there are some vocal detractors. Chief among them are Zack Snyder/Snyderverse fans, who want to see more of Ben Affleck's take on Batman, and who...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Christina Hodson
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Adam West
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Leslie Grace
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
Polygon

Catwoman and the Riddler are the stars of The Batman’s newest trailer

The Batman is back with a new trailer, but this time around Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader steps aside to give his villains — or a potential ally — the spotlight. The movie’s new trailer, which was released on Monday, lets Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle take center stage, while Paul Dano’s Riddler revealed just a little more about his plot, which seems like it will be the movie’s main mystery.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Batman first-look trailer hints at major Riddler fan theory

The Batman spoilers follow. The newest trailer for The Batman is centered around Zoë Kravitz's Selina Kyle and hints at a huge fan theory involving Paul Dano's Riddler. Subtitled 'The Bat and The Cat', this extended clip delves into the very complex dynamic between Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) — as well as their alter-egos Batman and Catwoman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Batman Again#Justice League
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
dailyplanetdc.com

New trailer for ‘The Batman’ debuts

Catwoman and Batman take center stage in the latest “The Batman” trailer. Robert Patinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman is set to star opposite Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC’s upcoming blockbuster, which is set for release March 4, 2021. From Warner Bros....
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Flash’: Ben Affleck Shoots Down George Clooney Rumors & Says He Didn’t Even See Michael Keaton During Filming

Today’s a big day for Film Twitter and social media in general. For those who haven’t seen the movie (which is most of the world), people will finally get the answer to the question about whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” This comes just in time for us to now focus on the inevitable next question, which Batmen are going to show up next to Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck in “The Flash?” Well, according to Affleck, we can seemingly eliminate one possible answer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Michael Keaton Reportedly Reprising His Role of Batman for the Second Time in New Batgirl Film

Michael Keaton is reportedly suiting up as Batman for the second time in recent history for the new Batgirl film. According to sources, the veteran actor will reprise his role as the Dark Knight in the upcoming HBO Max film from Warner Bros. and DC, which will focus on Barbara Gordon. Keaton will already be portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash — his first appearance as the superhero since taking on the role in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.
MOVIES
Complex

New ‘The Batman’ Trailer Showcases Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman

Ahead of the March release of Matt Reeves’ upcoming Robert Pattinson-​​​​starring The Batman, Warner Bros. has dropped a new trailer featuring more footage of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The trailer, which arrived on Monday, features some additional footage of Pattinson’s Bruce...
MOVIES
First Showing

Another 'The Bat and The Cat' Trailer for Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'

"If we don't stand up, no one will." Who's ready for another slice of Batman? Warner Bros has dropped a new trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman dubbed "The Bat and The Cat" about the Batman vs Catwoman feud in the movie. We've already featured numerous trailers, including the full trailer and an extra Japanese trailer with more footage. In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the "Caped Crusader", with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as "Catwoman", Jeffrey Wright as Gordon, plus Colin Farrell as Cobblepot, Paul Dano as Nashton, John Turturro as Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard. I'm loving the focus in this particular trailer on these two superheroes - there's an entire movie about just them to watch. And then there's all those villains! Ahhhhhhh I so can't wait for this movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy