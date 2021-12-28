Kevin Smith Defends Michael Keaton Returning as Batman Again in Batgirl Movie

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO