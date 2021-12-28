Over 8,600 jobs available in Pima County

It's no secret that many businesses are struggling to hire, this Winter. Some have taken to social media to share their job openings and announce reduced hours.

"All of the employers that laid people off last year are rehiring people," said Pima County One-Stop Community Service Manager, Michael Gates.

Pima County One-Stop assists job seekers and employers who are looking for qualified staff.

"There are a lot of job openings right now in the restaurant and hospitality industries. Hotels, resorts, as well as manufacturing, aerospace, construction, residential and commercial," said Gates.

Just in the Tucson area alone, over 8,600 jobs are up for grabs. That means some businesses are having to make do with less during the busiest time of the year.

"I've seen it just even on a personal basis. I plan on going to brunch on a Sunday and they're not open because they are short staffed," said Gates.

Gates said there are several reasons why Pima County is seeing an increased number of job openings. Since the pandemic, some people would rather work from home, be their own boss or change their career entirely.

"Unfortunately for those employers, it's not what they [employees] were doing before," said Gates.

Pima County One-Stop offers various forms of on-the-job training, which could open new doors for employers to hire candidates that may have been overlooked in the past.

"Maybe an employer sees potential in somebody. They may not have all the skills necessary for that position. They can consider training them on-the-job," said Gates.

To explore available jobs in Pima County, click here .

