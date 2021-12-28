Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and St. Francis. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area in the next hour. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Memphis, Forrest City, Wynne, Earle, Parkin, Madison, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Crawfordsville, Colt, Widener, Gilmore, Jericho, Jennette, New Home, Turrell, Clarkedale, Duvall, Clarks Corner and Kinton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO