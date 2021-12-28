ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the...

alerts.weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 04:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The advisory is for a portion of Bell County in southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...It is in effect until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 427 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inch of rain has fallen in an hour and a half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pineville, Ferndale, Meldrum, Clear Creek Springs, East Pineville, Wasioto, Ponza, Calvin, Davisburg, Varilla, Miracle, Chenoa, Oaks, Balkan, Cubage, Black Snake, Frakes and Pearl.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Macon, Northern Jackson, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Northern Jackson; Swain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Macon, northern Jackson, Swain and Graham Counties through 1045 PM EST At 958 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Robbinsville, or 8 miles west of Town Of Santeetlah, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sylva, Bryson City, Robbinsville, Cherokee, Cullowhee, Webster, Dillsboro, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area and Lake Santeetlah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 11:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 1119 AM CST, Between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Calhoun County. Calhoun County Emergency Management reported widespread flash flooding with several water rescues mainly in the Bruce area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bruce, Pittsboro, Shepherd, Skuna, Ellard, Bounds, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman and Gums. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 755 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dodge City, or 12 miles south of Cullman, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern Mississippi.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and St. Francis. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area in the next hour. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Memphis, Forrest City, Wynne, Earle, Parkin, Madison, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Crawfordsville, Colt, Widener, Gilmore, Jericho, Jennette, New Home, Turrell, Clarkedale, Duvall, Clarks Corner and Kinton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible, with locally higher amounts over the highest mountain peaks. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Pine-Strawberry, Prescott, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Slippery and snow covered roads could led to very difficult travel on New Years Eve. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Thursday to 5 AM Saturday: Doney Park 2 to 4 inches Flagstaff 5 to 9 inches Forest Lakes 10 to 16 inches Grand Canyon 4 to 8 inches Heber-Overgaard 3 to 5 inches Jacob Lake 6 to 10 inches North Rim 7 to 11 inches Pine-Strawberry 2 to 4 inches Prescott 0 to 1 inches Valle 1 to 3 inches Williams 4 to 8 inches.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

Winter weather advisory

There's a winter weather advisory today until 10 p.m. in the Sierra. There will be a break in the weather on Thursday.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for John Day Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: John Day Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow with accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...John Day Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 13:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for cold temperatures and gusty wind, which will make for very cold wind chill temperatures. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between midday Wednesday and early Friday of 4 to 8 inches. Wind gusting 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. The steadiest snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening, and again on Thursday afternoon into the evening. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge, Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge; Western Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 13:56:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for cold temperatures and gusty wind, which will make for very cold wind chill temperatures. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between midday Wednesday and early Friday of 4 to 8 inches. Wind gusting 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. The steadiest snow is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening, and again on Thursday afternoon into the evening. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 13:10:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause drifting snow and low visibility in blowing snow. * WHERE...The upper Snake River plain, including the cities of Idaho Falls and Rexburg, and all towns up to Saint Anthony. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will reduce visibility while driving. The only solution is to slow down. Drifting snow may cause temporary road closures as efforts to clear snow are hampered. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially long Interstate 84.
MORROW COUNTY, OR

