Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc; Yalobusha FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Local media have reported water rescues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1212 PM CST, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruce, Calhoun City, Pittsboro, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Reid, Loyd, Matthews, Robbs, Thorn, Thelma, Wallfield, Shepherd, Ellard, Parkersburg, Skuna, Bounds and Van Vleet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0