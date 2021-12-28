ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or...

alerts.weather.gov

masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 04:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The advisory is for a portion of Bell County in southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...It is in effect until 630 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 427 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inch of rain has fallen in an hour and a half. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Pineville, Ferndale, Meldrum, Clear Creek Springs, East Pineville, Wasioto, Ponza, Calvin, Davisburg, Varilla, Miracle, Chenoa, Oaks, Balkan, Cubage, Black Snake, Frakes and Pearl.
BELL COUNTY, KY
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Macon, Northern Jackson, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Northern Jackson; Swain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Macon, northern Jackson, Swain and Graham Counties through 1045 PM EST At 958 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Robbinsville, or 8 miles west of Town Of Santeetlah, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sylva, Bryson City, Robbinsville, Cherokee, Cullowhee, Webster, Dillsboro, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area and Lake Santeetlah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 11:19:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Yalobusha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN YALOBUSHA COUNTIES At 1119 AM CST, Between 5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Calhoun County. Calhoun County Emergency Management reported widespread flash flooding with several water rescues mainly in the Bruce area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bruce, Pittsboro, Shepherd, Skuna, Ellard, Bounds, Benwood, Tyson, Spearman and Gums. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of Yalobusha and Calhoun counties. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tupelo, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Pyland, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Reid and Loyd. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 19:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for north central and northeastern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY At 755 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dodge City, or 12 miles south of Cullman, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and St. Francis. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 121 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area in the next hour. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Memphis, Forrest City, Wynne, Earle, Parkin, Madison, Village Creek State Park, Caldwell, Crawfordsville, Colt, Widener, Gilmore, Jericho, Jennette, New Home, Turrell, Clarkedale, Duvall, Clarks Corner and Kinton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Disautel Pass, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Omak, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Mansfield, Oroville, Waterville, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 17:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern Mississippi.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible, with locally higher amounts over the highest mountain peaks. * WHERE...Areas above 6000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Pine-Strawberry, Prescott, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Slippery and snow covered roads could led to very difficult travel on New Years Eve. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Thursday to 5 AM Saturday: Doney Park 2 to 4 inches Flagstaff 5 to 9 inches Forest Lakes 10 to 16 inches Grand Canyon 4 to 8 inches Heber-Overgaard 3 to 5 inches Jacob Lake 6 to 10 inches North Rim 7 to 11 inches Pine-Strawberry 2 to 4 inches Prescott 0 to 1 inches Valle 1 to 3 inches Williams 4 to 8 inches.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE HILLS THIS MORNING Low clouds will continue to result in patchy dense fog on the hills of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. The visibility in the valleys is generally better than the hilltops. Temperatures are still near freezing on some of the hilltops, which may result in a few icy spots on untreated roads.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama Northern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CST. * At 818 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Powell, or near Rainsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sylvania around 830 PM CST. Fort Payne and Henagar around 835 PM CST. Ider around 840 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dutton, Mentone, Rosalie, Sulpher Springs, Valley Head, Hammondville and Desoto State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WOOD

Saturday Snow

We’re going to welcome the new year with some snow. The above map is from the Weather Prediction Center and shows the amount of precipitation expected over the weekend. Precipitation is rain and/or melted snow and sleet. In this case, it looks cold enough for this to be all or almost all snow. A total of 1/4″ to 1/2″ would translate to a good 3-6″ of snow and I might be on the higher end of that range. Lake-effect snow showers will follow early next week. This storm is also going to draw down the coldest air of the season into West Michigan, though not drastically cold for January. We’ll be in the teens Sunday and Monday AM. It still looks like the coldest Arctic air will remain off to our northwest. Temperatures will likely moderate by around the 5th/6th. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc; Yalobusha FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha. * WHEN...Until 315 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Local media have reported water rescues. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1212 PM CST, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bruce, Calhoun City, Pittsboro, Houlka, Troy, New Houlka, Algoma, Reid, Loyd, Matthews, Robbs, Thorn, Thelma, Wallfield, Shepherd, Ellard, Parkersburg, Skuna, Bounds and Van Vleet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 14:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...North of Kivalina. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will improve by evening.
ENVIRONMENT

