Winter Weather Advisory issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 20:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama Northern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CST. * At 818 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Powell, or near Rainsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sylvania around 830 PM CST. Fort Payne and Henagar around 835 PM CST. Ider around 840 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dutton, Mentone, Rosalie, Sulpher Springs, Valley Head, Hammondville and Desoto State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO