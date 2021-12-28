ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colon village president: 2022 to see infrastructure improvements

By Daniel Cherry
 1 day ago
The Village of Colon is set to see a number of infrastructure and ordinance improvements in the new year.

Sharon Craun, the village president, said one of those projects include the installation of two new lift stations and upgrades to the municipality lagoons and inlet structures.

"We were lucky enough to be chosen for the Michigan State University Sustainable Built Environment Initiative (SBEI) rural development program," Craun said. "We are still active in the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program; we are looking forward to many more improvements by being a part of these programs."

Craun said the Colon Downtown Development Authority "is thriving and consistently coming up with ideas to improve life in the Village of Colon."

Additionally, she said, "our planning commission has been working diligently to update the village's zoning ordinances to bring our ordinances up to modern-day standards."

