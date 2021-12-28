Branch County's COVID cases fall 62.6%; Michigan cases plummet 32.5%

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 31,437 new cases. That's down 32.5% from the previous week's tally of 46,563 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 19th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47% from the week before, with 1,388,833 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.26% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 26 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Christmas significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some cases and deaths that would have been reported last week might be reported in the coming week, which itself will have testing and reporting disrupted by New Year's. Consequently week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Branch County reported 83 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 222 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,420 cases and 137 deaths.

Across Michigan, cases fell in 81 counties, with the best declines in Wayne County, with 7,383 cases from 9,001 a week earlier; in Oakland County, with 4,425 cases from 5,643; and in Kent County, with 1,562 cases from 2,606.

Michigan ranked 34th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 63.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Michigan reported administering another 292,958 vaccine doses, including 53,595 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 320,395 vaccine doses, including 53,965 first doses. In all, Michigan reported it has administered 13,791,653 total doses.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gratiot County with 621 cases per 100,000 per week; Macomb County with 423; and Wayne County with 422. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 7,383 cases; Oakland County, with 4,425 cases; and Macomb County, with 3,701.

In Michigan, 606 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 825 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,645,578 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 28,345 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 52,280,854 people have tested positive and 816,609 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,087

The week before that: 3,324

Four weeks ago: 3,764

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 99,084

The week before that: 90,677

Four weeks ago: 76,315

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.