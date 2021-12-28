Looking ahead to 2022: Four Corners completion, infrastructure on the city's list for new year

The City of Coldwater will push using its American Rescue Plan money for infrastructure in the new year.

Unlike small townships, the city has plenty of projects it can fund. It needs improved water and sewer services for the growing housing north of U.S. 12 in the Second Ward.

Mayor Tom Kramer said, "there is a major bit of infrastructure stuff that has to be done."

Coldwater has received half of its population-based grant from the American Rescue Plan. Total will be $1,206,090 based on its population of 12,215, which includes prisoners at Lakeland Corrections.

A project you can expect to see is the completion of the west sides of Four Corners Park, according to Kramer.

"I'm pretty confident the other two quadrants will be dealt with next spring and summer. That was always in the plans," he said.

For more than a decade, the reconstruction and updating of the central city park was a goal. The east sides were done this year at the cost of over $450,000.

"We did the most expensive ones first, and the other two weren't nearly as much," Kramer said.

The city plans to construct a new bathroom in the alleyway between the Tibbits parking lot and South Monroe Street for Hops on Monroe and festivals.

"That should be done this winter," the mayor said.

The city also wants to build a full-size adult soccer field near the dog park in Heritage Park.

The key for January is finding a new director for the Board of Public Utilities. The city hopes to have someone in place by late January. Jeff Budd resigned last fall but continues to consult until a new person is hired for the job.

In 2022, CBPU must decide on expending millions to construct a new 50 MW natural gas generation plant near Fiske and Newton Roads.

CBPU would own a share of the plant for in-state generations. The city is also looking to contract for renewable solar power. It had planned to purchase power from an existing project, but the price went higher than it was thought wise to pay.

Kramer said the city should have several hundreds of thousands from tax and licensing revenues from the more than a dozen recreational marijuana retail sales locations.

The mayor and council set those funds aside for special projects to benefit the community. There has been discussion of kayak launches and storage, plus some marina slips near Rotary Park on the Coldwater River.

"We may open it up for suggestions from the citizens," Kramer said of use for the marijuana taxes and fees.

He said the city took a significant step in invigorating downtown with its acceptance in the state/federal Main Street program.

Entryway road improvements along U.S. 12 will come together in 2022.

The mayor hopes the Downtown Development Authority will loan the Children's Museum funds to move back to West Chicago Street. It wants to renovate the first floors of the DDA-owned former Taylor's building.

"It could pay them back rather than try to obtain another loan. (The DDA) has the money," he said. As for hopes of more retail reviving downtown, "That is just not happening in most places." The museum has been a draw to the community.

Kramer said downtown would slowly grow in the future with conversions of existing spaces for housing. That will bring business and services for the residents.

There is still vacant space downtown with Two Bandits Brewery open and a billiard hall planned in the former Wilber's building.

