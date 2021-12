The Dow and S&P 500 hit new records Wednesday. The Dow last set a new high in early November. Since then, some stocks have done really well, while others have fallen sharply. Investors stayed in the holiday spirit for the most part on Wednesday, with solid gains in much of the market that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) to record levels. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC), however, missed out on the rally and fell once again, extending its losses from Tuesday.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO