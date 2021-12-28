ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Heaven's Table BBQ opens new location on Milwaukee's West Side

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyFe1_0dXPH6ri00

Heaven's Table BBQ has opened a new location in Uptown Crossing on Milwaukee's West Side. We got a first look at the new kitchen before the grand opening on Wednesday.

"The idea of this location was to kind of invite everyone into the kitchen," said owner Jason Alston. "And so in the meat cooler over there you see brisket, pastrami, tips, ribs that we've seasoned today, to go in tomorrow. What it's doing is the pores are opening up, should be really good and seasoned."

The menu offers a variety of smoked meats, pulled pork and rib tips, with sides like mac and cheese, greens and fried corn.

Check out their menu on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy