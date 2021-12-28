Heaven's Table BBQ opens new location on Milwaukee's West Side

Heaven's Table BBQ has opened a new location in Uptown Crossing on Milwaukee's West Side. We got a first look at the new kitchen before the grand opening on Wednesday.

"The idea of this location was to kind of invite everyone into the kitchen," said owner Jason Alston. "And so in the meat cooler over there you see brisket, pastrami, tips, ribs that we've seasoned today, to go in tomorrow. What it's doing is the pores are opening up, should be really good and seasoned."

The menu offers a variety of smoked meats, pulled pork and rib tips, with sides like mac and cheese, greens and fried corn.

Check out their menu on their website.

