Major depressive disorder symptoms can manifest as feelings of hopelessness and irritability for one person or feeling really down and exhausted for another. Depression—which is one of the most common mood disorders in the U.S.—can be varied, even though it has some common characteristics. Weathering through occasional bouts of sadness is normal and simply part of being human, so it’s not always easy to notice when it’s become a persistent problem.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO