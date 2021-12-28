ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for 2022

By Rekha Khandelwal
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

As the year draws to a close, it is a good time to take a critical look at your portfolio. You might be happy about stocks that generated solid returns for you in 2021. At the same time, there may be some that you strongly believe in, but haven't fared all that well. The new year could change that. There might be some others that you regret buying.

As of this writing, the S&P 500 index is up nearly 26% for the year. You must be happy if your portfolio's total returns for the year exceeded that level. If you're looking to add electric vehicle stocks to your portfolio in 2022, here are three top ones to consider.

Lucid Group

The year 2021 was largely favorable for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) . The stock went public in July by merging with the special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital Corp IV, and is up about 40% since the merger closed. The company began deliveries of its first model, the Lucid Air, in October. The car received positive reviews from media and customers, and won the 2022 Motor Trend Car of the Year award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuCRI_0dXPH0ZM00

Image source: Getty Images.

As of mid-November, Lucid had reservations for more than 17,000 vehicles. In 2022, Lucid aims to deliver 20,000 vehicles, increasing to 50,000 vehicles in 2023. Over the long run, Lucid aims to deliver 500,000 units annually by 2030. In addition to new vehicle models, the company plans to grow internationally, as well as by targeting the mass market.

Concerns over valuation, as well as an SEC investigation , have pushed Lucid stock roughly 30% off its high price since listing. Yet the company has had a good start and looks well-placed to grow in the long term.

BYD

BYD (OTC: BYDDY) (OTC: BYDD.F) is a leading player in the Chinese EV market, controlling a roughly 18% share. In November, nearly half of BYD's vehicle deliveries were fully electric. Further, more than 90% of BYD's vehicle deliveries for the month were fully electric or plug-ins. The company's Qin Plus and Han are its top-selling EV models.

While BYD derives a little less than half of its revenue from mobile handset components, rechargeable batteries, and solar products, it is not only growing rapidly in the EV segment but has gained a leading position.

BYD's established manufacturing capacity and financial strength could help it maintain its lead. The company generated revenue of $30.2 billion in the trailing 12 months.

China alone accounted for 42% of global EV sales in the first half of 2021. As a leading player in China, BYD should gain from the expected growth in EVs there. At a price-to-sales ratio of around 3, BYD stock looks better valued than many of its EV peers right now.

EVgo

With the rising number of EVs, there will be a need for more places to charge them. In the coming decades, EV charging points should become as widespread as gas stations are today. People will start a trip without worrying where they'll charge their vehicle. EV charging providers that can provide fast and convenient charging, quality service, and a good experience should grow profitably in such a scenario. EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) looks like one such company.

Unlike is peers, EVgo offers only fast chargers, which can recharge a vehicle in much less time than the more common "Level 2" chargers. The company has more than 800 fast charging locations across the U.S., and all of them are powered by 100% renewable energy. EVgo has more than 310,000 customer accounts and it intends to more than triple its charging network in the next five years. EVgo's revenue grew 73% year over year in the third quarter.

In July, EVgo acquired Recargo, an e-mobility software company. Recargo's PlugShare app allows users to find public EV charging stations, share experiences, and pay for charging. In December, the app surpassed 1 million downloads since the start of 2021. Overall, EVgo seems to be moving in the right direction and looks well-placed to grow in the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Lucid Group, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lucid Group, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Rekha Khandelwal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends BYD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Shares of Viatris, Best Buy, and AT&T are down this year, vastly underperforming the S&P 500. Yet their businesses remain solid and their prospects are encouraging. All three of these stocks trade at less than 10 times their future earnings. There's a lot of uncertainty heading into 2022 as to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Capital Corp Iv#Stock#Lucid Group#Lcid#Sec#Chinese#Ev#Byd
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022

Several Buffett stocks are on track to outperform the S&P 500 this year. But this Fool has her eyes on a couple of underperformers that could stun the market in 2022. A quick look at the top 10 stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), reveals that seven of them gained at least 25% in 2021, five at least 35%, and the top performer almost 48%, as of this writing. The S&P 500 index, in comparison, is up 27% so far this year. While Berkshire owns a large number of stocks and not just these 10, these numbers show why so many investors follow Buffett's stock-picking style, or often simply buy the stocks he does.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy