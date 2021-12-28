ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The One Bathroom Mistake That Really Decreases The Value Of Your Home

By Lori Berezin
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgtKr_0dXPGrVN00

Remodeling your bathroom remains one of the best ways to add value to your home. According to SF Gate , a 2012 survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) showed the most popular home remodel is bathrooms . Remodeling Magazine also notes a full bathroom remodel returned 62.5% of its $15,782 investment. A second survey by NAHB in 2013 further assessed what buyers wanted in their bathrooms. 51% of respondents did not want a main bathroom with only a shower stall; 81% preferred a full bathroom on the main level, with 45% of them considering this full bathroom a crucial component of any home they would consider purchasing.

However, according to Regents Renovation in Atlanta, GA, massive whirlpool baths are no longer all the rage. The majority of their bathroom renovations currently incorporate more spa showers than oversized tubs. They all agree that anyone considering a remodel should make sure their changes add to, rather than detract from, a home's worth over the long run.

The Value Of Bathtubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLEvI_0dXPGrVN00

While many of us love the soothing sensation of a hot shower after a hard day, replacing a bath with a shower is actually one of the biggest mistakes people make that can lower their home's overall value. Doing so turns a full bath into a 3/4 one in real estate terms. So this sort of remodel actually detracts from the value of your home, as noted by SF Gate . You should also consider that you may someday find the perfect buyer who wants a bathtub rather than a shower to bathe their children or for other reasons. Sellers have lost buyers over far less substantial issues, and so could you.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), your house should always include a full bathroom. If your home possesses several bathrooms, reducing one to a 3/4 bathroom by changing the tub to a shower shouldn't pose a problem. However, if you plan on living in your home for a long time and love bathing, today's ah factor may outweigh a potentially larger return on investment down the road. NAR also suggest a range of money saving tips when renovating your bathroom, such as installing an eco-friendly, water saving toilet or installing sparkling new ceramic floor tiles to boost your home's resale value.

Read this next: 15 Best Tips For Hiring A Home Remodeling Contractor

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Real Estate#Spa#Sf Gate#Nahb#Remodeling Magazine#Regents Renovation#Ga#The Value Of Bathtubs
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

16 Types of Showers for Your Bathroom

The practice of showering is as old as waterfalls, though people without a natural cascade near their home have relied on other types of showers throughout the ages. Historically, showers have ranged from clay urns wielded by Egyptian servants to Roman public showers fed by aqueducts to the first mechanical shower, powered by a hydraulic pump and invented by a stove manufacturer from London in 1767.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
SPY

The Most Durable (And Attractive) Basement Flooring Options Online

Choosing the best flooring for your basement can be a confusing task — there are tons of options available. But the right one for you will depend on what your lifestyle is, how you use your basement, and what you want the final design to look like. For unfinished basements, you may want to stick with simple and practical options. If it’s a living space or a man cave, you’ll want to go for more of a refined aesthetic. If it’s being used as a gym, a padded option is the most sensible and cost-efficient choice. Always try to purchase...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Trick That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the brilliant idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inhabitat.com

Put this tiny home Cabin One anywhere

Cabin Spacey’s Cabin One is a prefab micro-apartment you can put anywhere — on an apartment building roof or in the mountains. It comes pre-wired for lighting with heated floors and towel racks, a skylight and a membrane roof. All you need is a place to put it.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

How to build a custom DIY pipe shelf system

Pipe shelves can be a great way to build a storage system that fits perfectly in a space that doesn't require expert fitting or years of carpentry skills to put together. By using commonly-available screw-fit pipes and timber boards, you can easily make your shelves any size you want or fit them into awkward positions, often at a lower cost than commissioning bespoke shelving units from professionals.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Where do you keep your washing machine? Home renovators spark debate over whether the appliance should be in a separate laundry room, a bathroom or kitchen

A frustrated home renovator has sparked a debate online after she asked where the washing machine and dryer belonged in a home. Asha asked a group of Australian mothers on Facebook to help her 'settle an argument' by voting on where the popular appliances should be: the bathroom, kitchen, a cupboard or a separate laundry room.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Keep the Cold Out of Your Home & Your Heating Bill Reasonable With These Three Tricks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We might’ve been singing it for years but—between the plummeting temperatures, frequent flurries, and slick spots—the weather outside really is frightful. And, though we’ve found clever ways to stay warm, there are only so many layers you can throw on and only so many cups of hot cocoa you can drink. Sometimes, you need to call in some reinforcements and crank up the thermostat.
ELECTRONICS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
397
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy