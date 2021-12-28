The One Bathroom Mistake That Really Decreases The Value Of Your Home

Remodeling your bathroom remains one of the best ways to add value to your home. According to SF Gate , a 2012 survey by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) showed the most popular home remodel is bathrooms . Remodeling Magazine also notes a full bathroom remodel returned 62.5% of its $15,782 investment. A second survey by NAHB in 2013 further assessed what buyers wanted in their bathrooms. 51% of respondents did not want a main bathroom with only a shower stall; 81% preferred a full bathroom on the main level, with 45% of them considering this full bathroom a crucial component of any home they would consider purchasing.

However, according to Regents Renovation in Atlanta, GA, massive whirlpool baths are no longer all the rage. The majority of their bathroom renovations currently incorporate more spa showers than oversized tubs. They all agree that anyone considering a remodel should make sure their changes add to, rather than detract from, a home's worth over the long run.

The Value Of Bathtubs

While many of us love the soothing sensation of a hot shower after a hard day, replacing a bath with a shower is actually one of the biggest mistakes people make that can lower their home's overall value. Doing so turns a full bath into a 3/4 one in real estate terms. So this sort of remodel actually detracts from the value of your home, as noted by SF Gate . You should also consider that you may someday find the perfect buyer who wants a bathtub rather than a shower to bathe their children or for other reasons. Sellers have lost buyers over far less substantial issues, and so could you.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), your house should always include a full bathroom. If your home possesses several bathrooms, reducing one to a 3/4 bathroom by changing the tub to a shower shouldn't pose a problem. However, if you plan on living in your home for a long time and love bathing, today's ah factor may outweigh a potentially larger return on investment down the road. NAR also suggest a range of money saving tips when renovating your bathroom, such as installing an eco-friendly, water saving toilet or installing sparkling new ceramic floor tiles to boost your home's resale value.

