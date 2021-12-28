The Metaverse Just Got Bigger During the Holidays

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) , formerly known as Facebook, and how this could be the best quarter for Oculus, its virtual reality hardware. Here are some highlights from the video.

The Oculus 2 reached new heights during the holiday season. It has become one of the top sellers under the video game category on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , it was a top daily downloaded app for both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, as reported by App Annie, and has also reached a historical peak Google search level. Investors should remember that virtual reality hardware is still a small portion of Meta's revenue. In its most recent quarter, it reported total revenue of $29 billion; $734 million came from its non-advertising products, including virtual reality hardware sales. Taking a quick look through social media, one can see numerous Oculus headsets gifted during the holidays. Game developers have also shared robust positive user data during the weekend and reported the growth of new users.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 27, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares) and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .