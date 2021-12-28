ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Metaverse Just Got Bigger During the Holidays

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) , formerly known as Facebook, and how this could be the best quarter for Oculus, its virtual reality hardware. Here are some highlights from the video.

  1. The Oculus 2 reached new heights during the holiday season. It has become one of the top sellers under the video game category on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , it was a top daily downloaded app for both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet 's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, as reported by App Annie, and has also reached a historical peak Google search level.
  2. Investors should remember that virtual reality hardware is still a small portion of Meta's revenue. In its most recent quarter, it reported total revenue of $29 billion; $734 million came from its non-advertising products, including virtual reality hardware sales.
  3. Taking a quick look through social media, one can see numerous Oculus headsets gifted during the holidays. Game developers have also shared robust positive user data during the weekend and reported the growth of new users.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Dec. 27, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2021.


10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021


Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Alphabet (C shares) and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Oculus#Headsets#Amzn#Aapl#Alphabet#Meta Platforms Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor#Faceboo
The Verge

Alexa is nagging you more because Amazon knows you don’t care about its new features

If you regularly use an Alexa device, you’ve probably been upsold by Amazon’s assistant at some point. Ask Alexa to carry out some basic task like setting a timer, and it will finish its response with a cheery “By the way, did you know I could [insert feature you’ve never heard of here].” As highlighted in a recent report from Bloomberg, this is because Amazon knows that users aren’t really getting stuck into the full range of Alexa’s capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

DuckDuckGo’s new web browser won’t rely on any Chrome technology

DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-focused search engine, is developing its own desktop browser, as reported by ZDNet. However, what will make DuckDuckGo’s browser unique from other “privacy browsers” is that it won’t be based on Chromium. It’s the latest product from the company encouraging users to switch from Google products such as Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
mobilesyrup.com

TikTok overtakes Google as most visited website of 2021

TikTok has become a titan within social and viral content in 2021. So much so that the ByteDance-owned platform has overtaken Google as the most visited website of 2021. CloudFlare, a security company, released this year’s annual rankings. It was discovered that Google has finally been usurped as the number one most visited website by users around the world. Google now sits as number two, opening up the top spot for TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
maketecheasier.com

What Is Metaverse and What Does It Have to Do With Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg loves to be dramatic and mysterious, which makes the sudden Facebook rebranding to Meta less surprising. However, it’s more confusing than anything for most people. What is metaverse and how exactly does it relate to Facebook? The two tie together more than you might believe, but first, let’s dive into what “metaverse” means and how you might already be a part of it.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

DuckDuckGo Says It Makes Money Like Google—Just Without the Tracking

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is on the rise. As of the time of this writing, DuckDuckGo has tallied 35.8 billion total queries in 2021, up from 23.7 billion in 2020, and more than 10 times its traffic from 2015. That success comes as the company announces that it’s developing a desktop browser to go with its popular mobile apps. And in a recent blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg said that the company has been profitable since 2014. So, how does DuckDuckGo make money?
INTERNET
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy