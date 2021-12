The stock price of Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) increased by 39.05% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ: DNAY) increased by 39.05% today. Investors responded positively to Codex announcing they entered into a Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Pfizer, pursuant to which the company and Pfizer agreed to collaborate to develop improvements to Codex DNA’s existing proprietary BioXP platform including associated instruments, kits/reagents, workflows, and other methods and to use the Improved Platform to produce certain materials of interest to Pfizer.

