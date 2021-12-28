3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for 2022

Several Buffett stocks are on track to outperform the S&P 500 this year. But this Fool has her eyes on a couple of underperformers that could stun the market in 2022. A quick look at the top 10 stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), reveals that seven of them gained at least 25% in 2021, five at least 35%, and the top performer almost 48%, as of this writing. The S&P 500 index, in comparison, is up 27% so far this year. While Berkshire owns a large number of stocks and not just these 10, these numbers show why so many investors follow Buffett's stock-picking style, or often simply buy the stocks he does.

