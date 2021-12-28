ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Firefighters put out blaze at Oklahoma City Sonic

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdE9e_0dXPEu5800

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a fast-food restaurant overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at the Sonic, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian.

Detention officer fired after Oklahoma County detainee’s death

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

They were able to quickly put out the fire, and say no one was injured.

Man in custody following hours-long standoff atop Norman water tower

Investigators say combustible material left on or near the grill, which was left on when the restaurant closed, sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Oklahoma County, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Meridian, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Firefighters#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFOR

KFOR

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy