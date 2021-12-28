Firefighters put out blaze at Oklahoma City Sonic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a fast-food restaurant overnight.
Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at the Sonic, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
Investigators say combustible material left on or near the grill, which was left on when the restaurant closed, sparked the blaze.
