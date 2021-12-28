ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – YEAR IN REVIEW 2021

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzlgV_0dXPEsJg00

This Year’s Top Stories Include:

Headlines

Milford voters pass police station referendum
Former Middle School building to be renovated

Culture

Milford man’s WWII service took him around world, into D-Day invasion
Vinyard Shipyard plans continue
For 1st time, Milford woman describes escaping twin towers 20 years ago
Milford couple skip 50th anniversary party for ride down memory lane

Business

Milford Movie Theatre Opens New Year’s Day
MHS Senior opens Next Level Nutrition
Fur Baby heads into second decade with new building, services and lots of happy dogs
Former M&T Bank under new ownership
Lewes entrepreneur turns sea water into artisanal food company

Government & Politics

Third Ward Councilperson sworn in
City of Milford enters agreement for possible purchase of land for industrial/business park
Bicycle Master Plan approved by council
Street projects planned in Milford

Education

MHS holds Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremony
MSD offers mental health services to families
MSD first days of school successful
Milford FFA wins awards at Delaware State Fair
Milford lowers school tax for fifth year in a row

Health

Polaris holds open house for Phase II
Bayhealth discusses Sussex County growth, COVID and staffing
Dover woman supports others diagnosed with breast cancer
Medical students dive into clinical training at Bayhealth
State pays $15 million for COVID testing company to work with schools

In Memoriam

Former Governor Minner passes away
Remembering Jerry Thompson

Sports

Swimming Has Solid Season
Parsley-Blocker leads Liberty to NCAA Division I field hockey finals
Field Hockey Say’s Goodbye to Seniors
Milford XC sweeps meet
Bucs Hold Off Red Lion for Homecoming Victory

Police & Fire

American Police Hall of Fame and Museum honors MPD Sr. Corporal Timothy Webb
MPD sees benefits from Behavioral Health Unit

