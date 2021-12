ASHTON, Iowa -- Seven people were injured Sunday after a van rolled four times after leaving Iowa Highway 60 near Ashton. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Birhanu Nedi Bedane, 41, of Wilber, Nebraska, was southbound in a Ford Transit van on Iowa 60. At about 2:15 p.m., he told deputies, he attempted to change lanes, and the van began to slide. Bedane over-corrected and caused the van to veer off the road into the west ditch and roll.

