ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

When can I set off fireworks where I live?

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BS5AE_0dXPDMTZ00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did the end-of-year fireworks begin a little bit earlier in your neighborhood? Many people across the Lowcountry shared messages online and in community groups after hearing the pop and sizzle of fireworks on Christmas Eve and in the days following.

Is that allowed? You might be surprised to find out many local municipalities allow fireworks a little more often than you would imagine.

Before you run out and purchase a box of fireworks, it’s important to know where you can – and cannot – set off fireworks in the Lowcountry on New Year’s Eve.

City of North Charleston – Setting off fireworks is legal year-round from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on holidays like New Year’s Eve and the 4 th of July, you can set them off until 1:00 a.m.

City of Hanahan – setting off firecrackers is only legal five days of the year: Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July 4 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

City of Goose Creek – You can only shoot fireworks in the city on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and July 4.

Town of Mount Pleasant – You can set off fireworks the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant.

Town of James Island – Fireworks are allowed between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. any day including the 4th of July, but that time runs later on New Year’s Eve.

READ NEXT: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Charleston

Town of Summerville – People living in town limits can shoot fireworks any day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Town of Moncks Corner – Fireworks can be discharged on New Year’s Eve from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m., and on July 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Purchasing and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston and on most of the islands is prohibited. This includes Folly Beach , the Isle of Palms , Sullivan’s Island , Kiawah Island , Seabrook Island , West Ashley , and the peninsula. You can use sparklers.

Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the 4th of July in unincorporated Dorchester County .  There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County .

If you are unsure, it’s always a safe idea to check with your local government or your Homeowners Association before setting off any fireworks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

5 family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a New Year’s celebration that the whole family can enjoy? Check out these 5 events happening around the Lowcountry. Happy New Year, Charleston! (Charleston Vistitor Center, Downtown) Bring the whole family and ring in the New Year at this kid-friendly event hosted by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How and where to recycle old Christmas decorations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Christmas has come and gone and now it is time to get rid of that nearly dried-out tree, that old string of lights, and all that torn wrapping paper. Here’s what you need to know about recycling your decorations and where you can do it. Christmas Trees Before you get ready to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry nonprofit to host multiple grocery, hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting multiple grocery and hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week. Monday, December 27 there will be a distribution at Doty Park located at 320 North Laurel St. in Summerville starting at 2:00 p.m. Another distribution will take place Tuesday, December 28 at the Arthur Christopher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Kwanza celebrations kick off across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Kwanzaa celebrations are getting going around the Lowcountry as several groups have plans to bring the community together. “Kwanzaa is an addition to Christmas. Kwanzaa is what we call celebrating in the community our togetherness, our oneness and making determinations so we can survive in the community. Kwanzaa is not only […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Government
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Kiawah Island, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Sports
Charleston County, SC
Sports
City
Hanahan, SC
City
Goose Creek, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
City
James Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Government
City
Seabrook Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Hanahan, SC
Government
North Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

New workout facility opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday for a new workout center in Mount Pleasant. Owners Ian and Hank Berger were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders, John Iacofano and Tammy Becker for the opening of PWR Fitness located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center. The 2,500 square-foot facility offers one-hour classes […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Christmas Eve#Lowcountry
WCBD Count on 2

Community members want Summerville Town Council to save playground equipment donated during segregation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in the African American community came together in Summerville on Wednesday to bring awareness and try to save a playground that was donated to the community during segregation. The group met near a historical marker at the old Alston High School in Summerville. Several students who attended the school were […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston PD: Shooting at Pinecrest Apartments leaves teen dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old boy was fatally shot at the Pinecrest Apartments Tuesday night and now residents are expressing concern about violence in their community. The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Terrell Backman-Carter. Backman-Carter played football for North Charleston High School. Head coach Devon Smalls paid tribute to Backman-Carter in […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bald eaglets hatched this week, according to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. The first hatchling was born on Sunday 12/26 at approximately 1:52 p.m. and the second hatchling was born on Monday 12/27 at approximately 11:25 a.m. The eaglets’ parents, Harriett and Mitch, became internet stars over the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Beaufort selects new finance director

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new finance director is selected to serve the City of Beaufort. Officials say that Alan Eisenman is selected as the City of Beaufort’s next finance director, succeeding Kathy Todd who retires in February. “Alan has the experience and demonstrated the good judgment we need in this important position,” said City […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy