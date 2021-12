The OU football program held a pep rally in San Antonio ahead of their first appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

Bob Stoops, Caleb Kelly and Jeremiah Hall spoke to fans ahead of the matchup against Oregon.

Due to snow conditions not allowing Oregon personnel travel, OU's band, cheerleaders and football players even stepped up to help Oregon's fanbase get ready for the big game.

News 9's Tevis Hillis spoke about the event live from San Antonio.