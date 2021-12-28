ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh “looking forward” to seeing where Lamar Jackson is on Wednesday

Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens in their Week 16 loss to the Bengals and the team doesn’t know at this point if they are going to have to turn to Johnson against the Rams this week as well. Lamar Jackson has...

CBS Baltimore

Ravens ‘Have Everybody We Need’ To Win, Harbaugh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as injuries pile up for the Baltimore Ravens, coach John Harbaugh isn’t making any excuses. Led by third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, Baltimore recorded its fourth consecutive loss Sunday with a 41-21 defeat at the hands of Cincinnati. But Harbaugh isn’t dwelling on what could have been. Instead, he’s focused on the next two games. “(It’s a) two-game season,” Harbaugh told reporters Monday. “That’s really the message.” While the Ravens hope to get reinforcements from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Harbaugh is counting on the team to win with the players he has on hand. “We have everybody we need,” he said. “Now we need to go out there and play our best football we’re capable of playing. … We just gotta go do it.” As for the timetable of Lamar Jackson’s return, Harbaugh said the team expects to know more by Wednesday. Despite falling to second place in the AFC North, Baltimore (8-7) is still in the playoff hunt. Next up? The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday followed by Pittsburgh in Week 18.
The Baltimore Sun

After missing 2 games with ankle injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers ...
NBC Sports

John Harbaugh, Zac Taylor downplay their postgame interaction

Anyone who has interacted with Ravens coach John Harbaugh knows when Harbaugh is making a point in a pointed way. And that’s precisely what he did after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Harbaugh approached Bengals coach Zac Taylor with a mildly aggressive demeanor and asked him why he ran, with two minutes to pay, a third-and-four play that consisted of a deep pass that gained 52 yards and resulted in quarterback Joe Burrow finishing with 525, the fourth highest total in any NFL game.
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (ankle) limited on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Today's limited session was Jackson's first practice since Baltimore's star quarterback suffered his ankle injury in Week 14. Expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is ruled out for Week 17's matchup against a Los Angeles Rams' unit ranked tenth in overall defense per numberFire's power ratings.
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
turfshowtimes.com

Will Rams face Lamar Jackson on Sunday?

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with numerous major injuries this season, including losing both of their starting cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and former Rams player Marcus Peters, both on season-ending IR. But the Ravens have also played without quarterback Lamar Jackson since a first quarter right ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. That December 12th injury has kept Jackson out over the last two games, one started by backup Tyler Huntley and the other by emergency quarterback Josh Johnson.
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson does not look healthy in new practice video

Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 14 due to a right ankle injury. While the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was able to practice Wednesday, he did not look particularly healthy. In a video shared by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson was seen getting in some light work. He was visibly limping...
CBS Sports

NFL Week 17 injuries: Jaire Alexander, D'Andre Swift return; Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields limited on Wednesday

Week 17 in the NFL is right around the corner, but we'll have to wait a little longer than we've grown accustomed to with no Thursday game on the docket. The bulk of the action will go down on Sunday with the Browns and Steelers wrapping things up on Monday night. While we only have two weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture is still pretty open, especially in the AFC with only the Chiefs currently owning a ticket into the postseason.
