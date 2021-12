On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued some common reasons why some Hurricane Ida victims did not meet the criteria to qualify for FEMA aid programs:. FEMA assistance would constitute a duplication of benefits from other sources. FEMA cannot provide financial assistance when any other source, such as insurance, has provided assistance for the same disaster-related need or when such assistance is available from another source. For example, FEMA cannot pay for home repairs if the homeowner is already receiving funds from his or her insurance company for the same repairs. If you have already received funds from another source for your disaster recovery, FEMA may find you ineligible. FEMA also does not provide replacement-value amounts for damaged items or assistance with non-essential items. FEMA provides assistance only for repairs to make a home safe, sanitary and functional. FEMA assistance is not a substitute for insurance.

HOUSING ・ 12 DAYS AGO