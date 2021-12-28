Hypoxic Incubator Market 2022 :Industry Statistics, Emerging Opportunities, Revenue and Volume Analysis by 2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 47% of the growth will originate from APAC for the hypochlorous acid market. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for hypochlorous acid in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of commercial end-users in APAC is fueling the demand for surface disinfectants. This will facilitate the hypochlorous acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The hypochlorous acid market size is expected to increase by USD 19.02 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.09%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO