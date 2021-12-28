ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay yourself back! A lot of workers have been borrowing from their future selves in the pandemic. And it could be costing them big

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — It is that time of the year when we are in the mood to give. Usually that means giving to others. But it is also good to give to yourself; especially if you have taken from yourself. A recent survey by Bankrate found that one out...

MarketWatch

We are in our late 50s and have retired with less than $1 million: ‘Did I jump the gun?’

I have $540,000 saved, and my wife has $250,000 in retirement funds. We also have $60,000 in the bank. We decided to retire early (I’m 58, and she is 57). The only debt we have is my truck, which is $450 a month, and insurance, which is $1,300 a month. Our budget so far has been around $3,200 a month (since I retired at the end of June). This puts us around $38,400 for a year.
BUSINESS
money.com

How Big Should Your 'Rainy Day' Savings Account Actually Be?

Most people have heard the tried-and-true advice: Always have an emergency fund filled with three to six months' worth of expenses in an account you can access at any time. It's for those “rainy days” when your car breaks down, or your basement floods, or — god forbid — you lose your job unexpectedly.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Should I Withdraw Money from Taxable Accounts to Meet Living Expenses or Save Less for Retirement?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners helps a Retirement Daily reader decide whether to withdraw money from a taxable account to meet living expenses or save less for retirement. Got Questions? Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com. More on Retirement Daily. Ask the Hammer. Ask the Hammer: Can I Predict my 2023 Medicare Premiums?
PERSONAL FINANCE
NWI.com

Don't Let This Common Social Security Fear Drive You to Claim Benefits at the Wrong Time

Many people worry that once they retire, Social Security won't have the means of paying them the benefits they were hoping to get. That fear isn't exactly unfounded. Earlier this year, the program's Trustees reported that Social Security's trust funds are slated to run dry by 2034. Once that happens, the program may be forced to implement benefit cuts across the board.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

This woman grew her wealth and retired by age 49 — here are 5 major steps she took to do it

Achieving financial independence and leaving the workforce before the traditional retirement age of 65 has become an aspiration for many people. For Jackie Cummings Koski, that goal became a reality when she retired with $1.3 million at age 49. Koski didn't house hack her way to riches or build a YouTube presence that earns her hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. Instead, she credits the start of her wealth-building journey to her childhood.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

We’re 58, have $1.3 million saved and two homes, but ‘I would give myself a grade of B-’ for retirement planning

My wife and I are 58 years old. We have four grown children who are all on their own with good jobs. All of their undergrad college has been paid for. (One daughter has graduate school loans for her advanced degree that she is paying for.) We consider ourselves fortunate and own a house on a lake in Massachusetts along with a condo in Florida. In the early years of our marriage my wife stayed home with the kids. Retirement planning for both of us has been my responsibility. I would give myself a grade of B- with how I have done. We currently have $1.1 million in a 401(k), $150,000 in IRAs, $23,000 in an HSA, and $55,000 in an emergency fund. We each have a $250,000 life insurance policy with a long-term care rider in addition to a $400,000 term policy for me through work.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

CFOs plan to pay a lot more for workers in 2022

CFOs at major companies are expecting to pay far more money for talent next year, according to a recent survey from Deloitte. The firm’s fourth-quarter CFO Signal survey, released earlier this month, found that 97% of the 130 CFOs polled at Fortune 500 companies expect their investments in talent and labor to substantially increase in 2022. CFOs also raised their year-over-year expectations for capital spending, domestic wages and salaries, and domestic hiring from the third quarter.
BUSINESS

