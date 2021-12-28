ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Baudax Bio slides on pact to offer common stock for over $4 million in proceeds

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 1 day ago
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) has lost ~24.5% in the pre-market after the company announced an agreement to issue and sell convertible preferred stock and warrants for the purchase of ~12.7M shares of common stock. The company targets $4.2 in gross proceeds from the offer. According to its agreement signed with...

Related
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Company's Massive Yield Of 7.9% Warrants A Closer Look

Dividend investing is a conservative strategy aimed at generating passive income while preserving capital. Ares Capital (ARCC) offers an impressive 7.9% yield, making it one of the best dividend stocks. Ares Capital provides financing to middle-market companies. Its portfolio consists of 371 companies across numerous industries. The largest weightings are in software and health…
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Biogen-Samsung deal poses valuation difficulties - Jefferies

Recording the biggest intra-day gain since June when the FDA approved its Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares closed at over a one-month high on the news of a potential M&A deal with South Korea’s Samsung Group (OTC:SSNLF). Citing investment banking sources, The Korea Economic Daily reported Thursday...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Stock#Preferred Stock#Anjeso
Benzinga

Recap: FuelCell Energy Q4 Earnings

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuelCell Energy missed estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $3.06 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Retail REIT a Buy?

STORE Capital's acquisitions and further economic recovery will boost growth in AFFO per share next year. This triple-net lease REIT boasts a market-trouncing (and still growing) dividend payout. Income investors can be confident in this stock as it has healthy fundamentals and an appealing valuation. Income investors have had a...
RETAIL
aithority.com

Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering For Its Client Soluna Holdings, Inc.

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 445,714 shares of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public of $17.50 per share by its client Soluna Holdings, Inc. the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. (“MTI Instruments”), a test and measurement instruments and systems business. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is a re-opening of the original issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, which occurred on August 23, 2021. The additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock will form a single series, and be fully fungible, with the outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock. The first dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock offered pursuant to the offering will be paid on January 31, 2022, which will include a period of less than a full month after the issuance of the Series A Preferred Stock and will cover the period from December 28, 2021 through January 31, 2022.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Orchard Therapeutics assumed Overweight at Cantor with $9 target

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pete Stavropoulos assumed coverage of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) with an Overweight rating with a price target (PT) of $9, down from $12. Shares up 10% premarket $1.19. PT of $9 implies a premium of ~656.3% to the last close. Orchard is developing potentially curative gene therapies for...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Brooklyn Immuno wins Bullish views at Cantor; sees a potential partnership

Cantor Fitzgerald has started the coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX -2.9%) with an Overweight recommendation arguing that the company could attract a partnership for its experimental cancer therapy IRX-2. IRX‑2, a mixed, human-derived cytokine product, is currently undergoing studies targeting several types of cancer. A Phase 2B study called INSPIRE...
BROOKLYN, NY
Seeking Alpha

Three of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds add ~98K shares of Teladoc

Three of Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs added to their positions in Teladoc Health (TDOC -1.3%) yesterday according to public transaction records. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK -2.1%) purchased 50,318 shares, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG -1.7%) picked up 33K shares; and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF -1.3%) bought 14.5K shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Omnicell completes $100M acquisition of ReCept

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for $100M in cash, subject to adjustments. The addition of ReCept’s specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers expands Omnicell’s Advanced Services portfolio to address the specialty pharmacy market. ReCept recorded annual recurring...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Deutsche Post: Strong Growth Continues; Stock Is Now Undervalued

Although the company operates in a "boring business", sales are growing at a double-digit rate. My previous article on Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), was mainly about the general business model and risks. Now it's time for an update with Q3 numbers, again comparing with both 2019 and 2020 (as 2020 was very special). In that article I mentioned that B2B ("DHL Express" and "DHL Global Forwarding") should rather be compared to 2019 and B2C ("DHL Supply Chain", "eCommerce Solutions", "P&P Germany") to 2020. I wanted to find out whether 2020 was just a once in a lifetime year in the B2C segment or a long-term upward trend. These effects now play less of a role in Q3 than in Q2, but should still be taken into account.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Inovio assumed with Hold at Jefferies with $6 target

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumed coverage of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -2.4%) with a Hold rating and price target (PT) of $6, down from $8. The analyst believes near-term stock movement will likely be driven by the company's COVID-19 program and he's cautious on the Phase 3 efficacy results of experimental COVID-19 shot INO-4800 in H1 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
