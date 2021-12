In the future, it appears there will be nowhere that one can be out of reach of connectivity software so long as one remains on the surface of the Earth. This won't always be a bad thing, if we can believe Jeep's potential plans for connected communication features for the Wrangler. In a one-minute video called "Path Connected," the off-road brand provided a glimpse of how it might take advantage of parent-company Stellantis' push into software services and subscriptions. One of those ideas is called Jeep Trails, a package of more than 6,000 trails an owner could pre-load into the Uconnect navigation system. Of the several concepts in the video, it's a wonder Jeep hasn't rolled this one out already.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO