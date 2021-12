Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova dominated a women’s World Cup slalom on Wednesday to build a big lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the discipline standings. In the last event of the calendar year, the Slovakian skier held onto her first-run lead and beat world champion Katharina Liensberger by .51 seconds. The Austrian was cleared to race only two days ago after quarantining to recover from a coronavirus infection.

