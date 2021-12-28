ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: A wintry mess in the forecast for Tuesday

By Matt Holiner
Muscatine Journal
 1 day ago

Precipitation looks likely today and we'll be seeing a little bit of everything. Snow will start falling this morning, but will transition to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain as we go through the day. The most widespread activity looks to be during the late morning and early...

muscatinejournal.com

JC Post

Snow is possible Friday night and Saturday

Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Winter storm possible this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system continues to change and shift further south, it appears as if the snow will start Saturday afternoon and become steady to moderate (even heavy) in the evening and night hours.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
masonwebtv.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM tomorrow (Dec. 30, 2021). Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of new snow to fall Thursday. Motorists should again plan on slippery road conditions. Slow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox4news.com

Dec. 29 morning forecast

Here's your Dallas-Fort Worth 7-day forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 29. FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about some chances for severe weather in North Texas and falling temperatures after the new year.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, eyeing a Saturday system

Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
ENVIRONMENT
wyandottedaily.com

Weather turns cold today

Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Cloudy and Cold This Week, Chance of Snow on Sunday

If you’re looking for the sun this week, I think you’re out of luck -- 2021 is ending on a cloudy and unsettled note with lots of clouds and a couple of weak systems, which will bring a few rain showers south and snow showers north the next couple of days with temperatures progressively getting milder each day.
ENVIRONMENT
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Dangerous Windchill's For New Years & A Winter Storm To Our South

Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
ENVIRONMENT
mykdkd.com

Possibility of Snow This New Year’s Holiday Weekend

A winter storm is expected to develop and move across the Midwest on New Year’s Day. The storm has the potential to cause significant travel impacts across parts of the region. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the track of the storm, with these two scenarios representing the northern and southern extremes. A more northern track will result in mainly rain across much of Missouri and southern Illinois, while a more southern track would bring the first measurable snowfall to parts of the forecast area. If you have travel plans across the Midwest this weekend please stay tuned to the latest forecast and plan accordingly.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Showers Wednesday Night, Heavy Snow Expected New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s. Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Snow totals from December 28/29

(WFRV) – Not the most impressive system, but snow did tally up into that general 1-4″ range we have been talking about. Tuesday afternoon snow showers began and impacted the evening commute resulting in multiple car crashes. Before midnight, most of the snow exited, leaving some flurries and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Weekend Winter Storm Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is ahead. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Friday will bring similar conditions. A winter storm moves in Saturday. Accumulating snow is likely with hazardous travel impacts. Snow lingers into early Sunday as temperatures drop. Wind chills are expected to be below zero with high temperatures in the teens and single digits.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Some Rain And A Warm Up Thursday

Hi Everyone, Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70. On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip. As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way. After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s. And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year. Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005. It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too. Marty B!
MARYLAND STATE

