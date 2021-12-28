Father's exchange with Biden worries Congressman

A man used a vulgar insult for the president when calling into a Christmas event on Friday and speaking with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Bidens had been speaking with children and their parents who had dialed into a phone line run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which tracks Santa Claus' path across the globe. The president and first lady surprised callers, asking the children what they wanted for Christmas and wishing them a happy holiday.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO