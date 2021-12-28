ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Father's exchange with Biden worries Congressman

CNN
 1 day ago

What’s happening in China...

edition.cnn.com

CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
klkntv.com

Biden signs ALS Act, endorsed by Congressman Fortenberry, into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLKN) – The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act was signed into law today by President Joe Biden with 331 co-sponsors, and passed by a vote of 432 to three in the house. In the United States Senate, there were 64 co-sponsors, the bill passed with unanimous support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc11.com

Father uses vulgar insult during holiday call with Biden

A man used a vulgar insult for the president when calling into a Christmas event on Friday and speaking with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The Bidens had been speaking with children and their parents who had dialed into a phone line run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, which tracks Santa Claus' path across the globe. The president and first lady surprised callers, asking the children what they wanted for Christmas and wishing them a happy holiday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pymnts

Biden Considering Sarah Bloom Raskin for Top Fed Role

The Biden administration is considering former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin for a top position at the Federal Reserve. As the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (Dec. 28), Raskin would become the central bank’s vice chairwoman of supervision, while two other nominees would fill board seats. This position is considered the country’s most influential overseer of the banking system.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July. "Tyler has been an invaluable member of our team since the transition and a tremendous asset in our effort to rebuild a fair and humane immigration system," Biden’s chief domestic policy adviser Susan Rice told Politico in a statement.
POTUS
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

