San Francisco, CA

Almanac - Tuesday 12/28/21

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 4:59:32 pm. We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:12:01 pm. The first high tide will be at 5:39 am at 5.91 feet. The first low...

Senator and Actress Reportedly Break up After 3 Years of Dating

Sen. Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson have reportedly broken up. The New Jersey senator has been dating Dawson for nearly three years, but a source close to them told Marie Claire that they called it off last month. They said that Booker and Dawson struggled with their busy schedules and long-distance arrangement, but that they are still friends.
Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman review – vigilant, truthful

From the moment Amanda Gorman started to speak at President Biden’s inauguration, on 20 January, the effect was spellbinding. A graceful young woman in a brilliant yellow suit, speaking to millions – she seemed like sunshine itself, bathing the audience in her light. That performance of her poem, The Hill We Climb, had star quality – and her words, pressing for national unity and reconciliation, soared. The sentiments might not have been out of the ordinary but their delivery was. “The new dawn blooms as we free it./For there is always light,/ If only we’re brave enough to see it./If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
Anti-vaxxers wearing MLK shirts and Star of David badges storm Burger King over public health measures

Around half a dozen “anti-vaxxers” were caught on video bringing a Burger King in Brooklyn, New York City, to a standstill during a demonstration.The demonstrators, who appeared to be wearing Star of David badges, were seen shouting at Burger King staff and customers before police arrived at the branch on Monday night. The New York Police Department (NYPD) toldThe Independent on Tuesday that five people were arrested, aged between 36 and 44. A demonstrator alleged in one video that “mandates are not laws”, in apparent derision of New York City’s mandates requiring vaccines for many workers and for access to...
20 Unsung Heroes from History

History may be written by the victors, but it’s high time some of history’s quieter contributors got the attention they deserve. From medical breakthroughs to fearless adventurers, this group of historical heavyweights all deserve to be household names. 1. Henrietta Lacks // Immortal Cells. Henrietta Lacks died in...
Christopher Hitchens Was Fearless

So how does one come to grips with the whirlpools of insanity that swirl around us these days? Copious amounts of alcohol are certainly a reliable option. An even better alternative is to spend time with wiser heads who are willing to dispense advice on how to navigate the road ahead. In my own case, over the years I’ve lost a number of friends whose wisdom and reason would be invaluable in trying to make sense of the sheer brokenness of the America we are living in.
Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
Stephen King Lower

Stephen King Lower, 79, of Susanville, CA passed away on November 23, 2021. Stephen was born on January 12, 1942 to Robert Lower and Martha Evertsen King in Hollywood, CA. Stephen worked as a contractor in Southern California for over 55 years. Steve was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by remaining family.
A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
The American City With The Most Historic Places

America, founded 245 years ago, is not a very old country by most standards. There are nations, particularly throughout Europe and Asia, which were founded much earlier. America gets “older” when history is measured back to the founding of Jamestown, VA in 1607. And, St. Augustine, the oldest city in the U.S., was first settled […]
