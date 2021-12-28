Phone scammer pretending to be Georgetown County deputy, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A phone scammer is pretending to be a Georgetown County deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a resident was called Monday by a person who said they were Sgt. Thackerson with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. There is no one named Thackerson who works for the sheriff’s office.

The caller asked to speak to the man’s wife, and when he said she wasn’t available, the caller threatened to put them on a non-compliance list, according to the sheriff’s office.

The caller’s number traced back to the Bennettsville area, according to deputies. The sheriff’s office is working to track down the caller and said it could be the same caller in a similar incident before the holidays. That number traced back to the Summerville area.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

