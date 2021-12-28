Pet Of The Week — ‘Aaron’

The 2021 Festival of Lights in Oneonta, NY is winding down but you still have time to enjoy this free drive-thru holiday light display event. The last night of it will be this Friday, December 31. I have already gone through it a couple of times and really enjoy it. For those who enjoyed it last year and haven't been yet, make a point to drive through it because it's much bigger and better than last year. It's so big in fact, that it can easily be seen from Lettis Highway and I-88.

