Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week — ‘Aaron’

By Staff
CNY News
CNY News
 1 day ago
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Aaron”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host members of the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat...

CNY News

A Must-See: 2021 Oneonta, NY ‘Festival of Lights’ Is Almost Over

The 2021 Festival of Lights in Oneonta, NY is winding down but you still have time to enjoy this free drive-thru holiday light display event. The last night of it will be this Friday, December 31. I have already gone through it a couple of times and really enjoy it. For those who enjoyed it last year and haven't been yet, make a point to drive through it because it's much bigger and better than last year. It's so big in fact, that it can easily be seen from Lettis Highway and I-88.
ONEONTA, NY
CNY News

1906 Video Shows Playful Women on a Snowy Day in Upstate NY

Ever watch vintage videos or see really old photos of your parents or grandparents? It's hard to imagine the kind of life they lived because no one ever smiled and the black and white imagery makes everything look drab. But I can assure you, long before iPhones, selfies, and Tik Tok, people in those times were actually living their best life.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
CNY News

Walton, NY Hospital Staff Collect A Big Pile of Holiday Gifts For Kids, Troops, and Pets

Considering that healthcare workers everywhere have really been put to task with the coronavirus pandemic since March of 2020, it's amazing that any of them have anything left to give but then again, the human spirit, especially when it comes to the giving spirit, never ceases to amaze. This is certainly true for a group of generous and caring staff members at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton, NY.
WALTON, NY
CNY News

Otsego County ‘Shoeboxes For Seniors’ Enjoys A Very Successful Collection

There's nothing more rewarding than giving to those who could really use it and this includes senior citizens who may be alone in our community. To cheer lonely, perhaps homebound seniors during this difficult time, "Shoeboxes for Seniors, Otsego County, NY" organizer Lisa Costello-Nunez has been very busy collecting brightly decorated shoeboxes filled with new gift items that senior citizens in our county would enjoy this holiday season. The reward for those participating, myself included, is the great feeling of giving to those who truly appreciate being considered since our seniors can be forgotten sometimes.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Sing “The 12 Days of Christmas” Song (Upstate NY Food Edition)

We all know the ancient English Christmas Carol "The 12 Days of Christmas." Well, here is a new twist to that venerable holiday song. The twelve days here each highlights a different food icon from Upstate New York. Although many of your food favorites made "the song," I do wish it was the 25 days of Christmas instead. Yes, we have that many food legends in our region. So, enjoy the "12 Days of Christmas (Upstate NY Food Edition) and remember, don't just read this post...sing it!
MUSIC
CNY News

Big Change For Longtime Otsego County Family-owned Restaurant

We all have our favorite pizzerias and for many years, Pondo's Pizzeria in Collierville, NY has been a local, favorite restaurant serving up pizza, subs, homemade desserts, ice cream, and more at reasonable prices. Owner Dan Bettman announced on Pondo's 2 Family Restaurant & Pizzeria Facebook page that he is passing the torch to a new owner after selling the restaurant.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
CNY News

19 Unique Upstate NY Gifts on Amazon Right Now!

Give the gift of Upstate New York this year. Here is a list of 19 different items from the region, and all of them are listed for sale on Amazon right now. What an eclectic selection. Something for fans of I Love Lucy, for fans of Upstate stock car races, for fans of Upstate foods like bagels and maple syrup, and so much more. So if you are in a pinch for your gift giving this year, go ahead...give the gift of Upstate New York!
SHOPPING
CNY News

15 Amazing Upstate Bakeries to Get Your Christmas Cookies

No Christmas season would be complete without a plate of homemade Christmas cookies. Whether made by Mom or Grandma or any of these wonderful 15 Upstate New York bakeries, you will harken back to the days of your youth when a Christmas cookie lands in your hands this holiday season. The photographs on this list will guarantee to make your mouth water!
RESTAURANTS
