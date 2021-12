It’s not always easy to predict when a recession will strike. And to be clear, I’m not convinced we’re headed for one in 2022. While the COVID-19 outbreak has, in recent weeks, taken a drastic turn for the worse, the economy is still in a healthy place from a joblessness standpoint. And despite the upheaval the pandemic managed to cause in 2021, for the most part, the stock market didn’t react too heavily to it.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO