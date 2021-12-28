Pet Of The Week — ‘Aaron’

A little girl in Central New York is honoring the family she lost by making others smile during the holidays. It really is better to give than receive. Just ask Paytin Synakowski of Middleville, New York. She's been doing it for years. From collecting schools supplies for the kids who need it most to buying food for the hungry. This year Paytin wanted to do something a little different after suddenly losing her aunt. Instead of just donating to local charities, Paytin wanted to use her money to do random acts of kindness to make people happy in honor of her aunt and other family members she's lost. "She made me tear up," said mom Tracy. "She's always thinking of others even in her own hurt and tears."

MIDDLEVILLE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO