Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week — ‘Aaron’

By Staff
 1 day ago
Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is “Aaron”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host members of the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat...

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

