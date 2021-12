When we think about ways to take better care of our health, we often focus on diet and exercise. But our mental health is just as important as our physical health (if not more so!). How often do you take time for yourself — not just to collapse on the couch and watch a TV show, but to truly practice self-compassion? New research suggests that being kind to yourself doesn’t just feel good — it may actually reduce your risk of heart disease.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO