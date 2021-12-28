ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

March Held To Deliver New York City Racial Justice Commission’s Ballot Proposals To City Clerk’s Office

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Racial Justice Commission has approved new ballot proposals for the 2022 general election. On Monday, the commission voted unanimously to put three proposals on next year’s ballot. And on Tuesday, members of the commission marched from Foley Square to...

