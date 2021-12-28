ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

OU Cheerleader Killed In Crash

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Oklahoma cheerleader is killed in a crash. Twenty-year-old Britney Turley...

The Independent

Three siblings killed in wrong-way crash with alleged drunk driver

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
ACCIDENTS
willmarradio.com

Man killed in Benton County crash

(St. George Township, MN) -- A 79-year-old Princeton man is dead after a Benton County crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says Lowell Yahnke wasn't wearing a seatbelt when his vehicle left Highway 95 late yesterday morning, crossing the center line and going into a ditch before striking a tree. He died at the scene. The roads were considered wet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
KTLO

Woman killed in Christmas afternoon crash

A woman from Memphis was killed in a single-vehicle crash Christmas afternoon in Fulton County. The Arkansas State Police (ASP) identifies the victim as 71-year-old Alice F. Ervin. The ASP report indicates Ervin was killed when her car left the highway, traveled into the ditch and then struck a tree.
ARKANSAS STATE
iheart.com

Lincoln man left brain-dead following crash during pursuit with NSP

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man is left brain-dead after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit with the Nebraska State Patrol. The NSP says just before 1:00 Saturday morning, a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan for driving with no license plates near 27th and Vine streets in Lincoln. Investigators say the driver, 20 year old Ahmed Gregory, fled northbound on 27th street, with the trooper in pursuit behind him.
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Kansas State
WDTN

Crash kills one on scooter in Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) – A 46-year-old Indiana man has died after he was hit by a car on Tuesday, December 21. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Charles Stephenson was driving a Tao scooter on US 27 South when he was hit from behind by another driver in a blue Chevrolet Equinox. The […]
RICHMOND, IN
Eyewitness News

Woman killed in East Haven crash

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was killed in a crash that happened in East Haven on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Foxon Road, which is Route 80, between River Road and North High Street. Route 80 was closed but has since reopened. The crash happened around...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTAX

Springfield man killed in crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Springfield man. Reports say 45 year old Christopher Jackson left the roadway of Illinois Route 29 near Tansey Road around 2:30 Saturday morning. His 2016 Ford Utility Truck stuck a utility pole. Jackson was pronounced deceased.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX Carolina

2 killed in Arkansas plane crash

FULTON Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Two people were killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Fulton County near the Sharp County line. According to Sheriff Al Roork, the wreckage was found Monday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the crash. Officials are expected to arrive at the site on Tuesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ellsworth American

Inventor killed in Blue Hill crash

BLUE HILL — The inventor of Armaid, a tool that helps athletes and others restore range of motion in damaged or overworked muscles, died in a Dec. 22 crash on Pleasant Street, according to authorities. Terry M. Cross, 70, died as a result of his injuries, the Hancock County...
BLUE HILL, ME
Wave 3

2 killed in Bardstown crash

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were killed in a crash in Bardstown on Sunday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called about the collision, which happened near the corner of New Shepherdsville Road and Deatsville Road. According to Trooper Scotty Sharp, Joseph Curtsinger, 39, of Bardstown,...
KENTUCKY STATE
honknews.com

A Toddler Was Killed in a Car Crash in Rhome When an 18-Year-Old Was Arrested

An 18-year-old from North Texas caused a really deadly crash and then left the scene when the scene was being investigated. He was arrested and charged. Namely, Christopher Fowler. Aged 18 was driving the wrong way on Highway 287 on Sunday morning. When he hit a Toyota Camry that happened to have a family inside it.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSFA

1 killed in Saturday crash in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Enterprise Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Highway 51 just north of Dozier Road at 2:20 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, the car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
ENTERPRISE, AL
ksl.com

California woman killed in Utah crash

A California woman died after a crash on I-15 on Sunday, troopers said. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) Estimated read time: Less than a minute. KANARRAVILLE, Iron County — A California woman died after a crash on I-15 on Sunday, troopers said. About 6:27 p.m., a commercial service truck and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wach.com

Driver killed after crashing into a tree

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Shady Grove Road Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a 2014 F-250 was driving near Will Richardson Circle when they drove off the right side of the road. LOCAL FIRST / Family...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pawleys Island motorcyclist killed in crash

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old Pawleys Island man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash, according to the Georgetown County coroner. Bobby Grant crashed while driving his motorcycle on Ferguson Drive, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said in a Facebook post. He was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he died, Ridgeway said. No […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
cbs19news

One killed in Frederick County crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a crash in Frederick County that killed one person. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Frederick Pike and Hunting Ridge Road. Police say a 2003 Lincoln LS was heading west...
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

VIDEO: Plane Crashes in El Cajon Neighborhood Near Gillespie Field

A small plane crashed Monday evening along Pepper Drive in an unincorporated neighborhood of El Cajon, with no survivors in the aircraft but no one on the ground was reported injured. The fiery crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. just after 7 p.m. along Pepper Drive near Somerlane Street, just...
EL CAJON, CA

