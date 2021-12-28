ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens Starts Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) at Equal Weight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Bank of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) PT Raised to $32 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos raised the price target on Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE: MSP) to $32.00 (from $29.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Starts Heritage Commerce (HTBK) at Overweight

Stephens analyst Andrew Terrell initiates coverage on Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Upsizes and Extends Share Buyback Program to $3B

JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company and registered bank holding company of Merchants Bank of Indiana ("Merchants Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3-for-2 common stock split. Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2022 will receive one additional share of Merchants Bancorp common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning January 17, 2022. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price of Merchants' common stock on Nasdaq on January 3, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Dover Corp. (DOV) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea upgraded Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV)
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Surrey Bancorp (SRYB) Declares $0.105 Quarterly Dividend

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Surrey Bancorp (OTC: SRYB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 16, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Protara Therapeutics, For: Dec 28 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Assumes Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) at Hold

Jefferies analyst Dennis Ding assumes coverage on Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS)
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Andersons, Inc. For: Dec 28 Filed by: Bowe Patrick E.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRTU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, (NYSE: ADRTU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and three-fourths of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50 per share. The units are expected to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “ADRTU” beginning December 16, 2021. Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation expects the initial public offering to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE American under the symbols “ADRT” and “ADRTW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (EMLDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "EMLDU" and will begin trading on December 16, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “EMLD” and “EMLDW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Itron (ITRI) is a Contrarian, Clean Tech Idea for 2022 - Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Strong Buy rating and $98.00 price target on Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI), saying investors
STOCKS
pulse2.com

First Bancorp Stock (FBNC): Cash Dividend Announced

The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend. These are the details. The Board of Directors of First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share payable on January 25, 2022, to the shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021. And the $0.20 dividend rate represents an 11.1% increase over the dividend rate of $0.18 paid in the comparable period of 2020.
