CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of very light drizzle with a slight. chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain this. afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph this. morning, becoming light and variable. Chance...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then isolated rain. showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light. and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Patchy fog. Near. steady temperature in the...
Northern Fairfield- 541 AM EST Thu Dec 30 2021. .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early, then a chance of. rain this afternoon. Patchy fog early. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.
