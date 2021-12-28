ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lolita Finds Confidence Through Poetry and Music

By Logan Sasser
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver’s music scene, much like the rest of the world, has been increasingly receptive to Latin music and artists during the last decade. On a global scale, artists like Bad Bunny and J Balvin are leading the charge in popularizing Latin music in America and Europe. On a smaller scale, there...

No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: ND Photographers’ Favorite Roots Music Albums of 2021

This week 10 ND photographers, from Scotland, the US, and Australia, select the cream of the roots music crop released this year. Nearly all the artists picked as favorites are familiar names, especially to readers of this column, but you’ll also see a couple that are not so well known that certainly deserve your attention. As a whole they comprise a diverse playlist of roots music — note that only two chose the same album as their favorite. Many thanks to our photographers, who are identified after their picks, and to the artists whose work inspires us all.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Kid Bookie inspires “methodical madness” through his music

Controlled chaos is a mentality that Kid Bookie brings to his day-to-day life just as much as his metal-laced hip-hop. At the beginning of the interview, Kid Bookie politely asks if he can light up a spliff after breaking a tooth onstage a few days prior. He was performing a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead, and, in an adrenaline-filled moment, began smashing his microphone on his head.
HIP HOP
Preview – Decadence 2021 Returns for Another Year of NYE Raving

2021 is quickly coming to a close, and the Decadence NYE festival is back in Denver once again, promising a fantastic lineup of electronic music ranging from the pop melodic hits of ZEDD and Chainsmokers to the deep wubs of Subtronics and REZZ. More than your typical New Year’s Eve celebration, the largest EDM event in the U.S. is known for extravagancies, visual art and impressive indoor production. At the end of the day though, Decadence is focused on the music — first and foremost. That’s why, year after year, the massive festival boasts a unique experience rooted in rave culture that continues to cement Denver’s reputation as the bass capital of the world.
DENVER, CO
Fairfax Times

Spreading joy through music

Famed quintet Dallas Brass will join students from Herndon High School Band for an evening of American Musical classics on the evening of January 4. As a part of the group’s larger tour, the American Musical Journey, the performance aims to provide audiences with an overview of American musical culture with tunes ranging from patriotic colonial songs to Broadway hits and Dixieland swing.
HERNDON, VA
6abc

A rockin' bar mitzvah: Houston drummer gives back through music

HOUSTON, Texas -- Solomon Levin loves playing the drums, so it should come as no surprise he incorporated music into his upcoming bar mitzvah. "Every bar mitzvah kid is expected to do a major mitzvah project, a good deed," says Solomon's mom Melissa Levin. "I suggested to him an instrument drive, but Solomon chose not to do that."
HOUSTON, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Cellist with autism finds his purpose, voice in music

LOS ANGELES — For Adam Mandela Walden, the cello isn’t just an instrument. It’s how he interacts with the world. Adam was almost a year old when his mother, Roseanne Walden, says he stopped talking and making eye contact. He was diagnosed with moderate/severe autism and didn’t speak for years, but Roseanne says he’s found a way to function that makes him happy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
opb.org

What music helped you get through the year?

Music can provoke powerful emotional responses. Sometimes your favorite song, or album played on repeat, can be just what you need to get through a rough patch. This year has certainly been difficult. What music or song or album has helped you get through this year? OPB’s Jerad Walker will join us to talk through the year in music.
MUSIC
bpr.org

In Durham, students are finding joy in music again

You know that feeling when you’re playing music and you can hear the harmonies and everyone is in sync — and it just feels amazing?. That's the feeling Kidznotes tries to capture every day. Kidznotes is a nonprofit children’s orchestra based in Durham that offers free music lessons...
DURHAM, NC
NPR

Healing through poetry in 'Light For The World To See'

Poet and author Kwame Alexander was feeling the weight of being Black in America last summer and didn't know how to make sense of his feelings. So, he made sense of them through his book of poetry, Light For The World To See: A Thousand Words On Race And Hope. It's three poems on three historic events: the murder of George Floyd, Colin Kaepernick's protests, and Barack Obama being elected president. Alexander told NPR's Rachel Martin he wrote this as a call for Black people to remember their humanity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wmagazine.com

Meet Arooj Aftab, the Grammy-Nominated Artist Who Pioneered Pakistan’s DIY Music Movement

When Arooj Aftab was in high school, she taught herself to play guitar, recorded herself singing covers, and posted videos of her at-home performances on the Internet. From her bedroom in Lahore, Pakistan, Aftab sang Jeff Buckley’s ten-minute rendition of “Hallelujah” and local rock artist Aamir Zaki’s “Mera Pyar” (“My Love”), strumming her guitar and crooning in a soft, melodious voice. It was the late ‘90s, and YouTube didn’t yet exist—but the music scene in the Muslim-majority country flourished with the popularity of boy bands that synthesized traditional rhythms of the region with the alternative-cool of rock music. Aftab’s covers spread like wildfire online, rippling in e-mail threads and digital forums, and heralded the now-36-year-old Brooklyn-based artist’s calling as a singer and musician.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Wanda Young, Member of Motown’s The Marvelettes Who Sang on Hit “Please Mr. Postman,” Dies at 78

Wanda Young, a member of Motown’s chart-topping The Marvelettes, has died in suburban Detroit. She was 78. Meta Ventress told The New York Times in a story published Saturday that her mother died Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded “Please Mr. Postman” for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit. The all-female group was signed by Motown to its Tamla label earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to...
MUSIC

