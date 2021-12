Did you know that the cost of installing a solar power system for all of your electricity needs can be as much as $20,000 (or more)? Ouch. But wait, don't give up on solar just yet. If making your entire home solar is out of your budget, you can still add smaller and less expensive solar elements that help save on electricity. Let's take a look at the options.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO