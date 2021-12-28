The Most Anticipated Books of 2022

IMDb has released their lists for the most anticipated movies, new TV shows, and returning TV shows of 2022. They also have videos of their lists for movies and new TV. They created these lists by actual page views of their 200 million monthly visitors. Unsurprisingly, The Batman has landed a top spot on the list along with some Marvel movies and other big franchises like Jurassic Park. As for TV shows, I’m most excited for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to launch and for The Mandalorian and Stranger Things to return. Here are each of those lists:

